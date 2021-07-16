Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $451,000 in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 979 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,838. The company has a market capitalization of $637.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.