Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $541,000 in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 16,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.87. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock valued at $68,724,479 over the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ORGO shares. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

