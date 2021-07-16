Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

