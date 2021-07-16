Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes $753,000 Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,662 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at $5,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 357,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 666,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.