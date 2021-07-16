Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.72 million and $80,883.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.17 or 0.00815512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,755 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

