Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of ZLIOY opened at $9.24 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.