Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 9,000 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NXPI opened at $194.41 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

