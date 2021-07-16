Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $876,000 Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.30.

THO opened at $106.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.66. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

