Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,032 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

