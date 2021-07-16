Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 9,100 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Magna International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magna International by 6,944.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of MGA opened at $87.41 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

