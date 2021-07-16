Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $2.11 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

RY stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

