Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

ZNGA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 64,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,128,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.