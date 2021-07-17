-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.30). Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $98.00 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.