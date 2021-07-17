-$0.13 EPS Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.17). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNFT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.98. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $424.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

