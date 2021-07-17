-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 426,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

