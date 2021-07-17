-$0.17 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Trupanion reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,699,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,159 shares of company stock worth $1,964,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $20,089,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 673.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 196,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,335. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

