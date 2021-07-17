$0.36 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of HQY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. 451,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,837. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 281.2% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 28.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 17.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 407.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

