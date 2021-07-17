$0.39 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YNDX. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 929,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

