$0.80 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Pentair reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Shares of PNR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.09. 850,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,287. Pentair has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

