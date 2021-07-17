$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

VSTO stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 955,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

