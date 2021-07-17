$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $964.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.77.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,518,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $276.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.47. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

