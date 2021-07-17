$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.11. 1,116,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

