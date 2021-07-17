-$1.29 EPS Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report ($1.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.62). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($2.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($5.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to ($3.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,621,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,506,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after buying an additional 2,219,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.