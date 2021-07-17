$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of WAB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. 1,002,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,001. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after buying an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

