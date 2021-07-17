1,000 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPNG. CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

