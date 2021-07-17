100,000 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANZUU. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

