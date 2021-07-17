11,290 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -692.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.