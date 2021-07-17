11,761 Shares in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVOK opened at $9.86 on Friday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

