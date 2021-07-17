137,225 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $20,685,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $11,892,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $11,514,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,780,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,433,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCLEU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

