14,200 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 256,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

ZEUS stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $316.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.97. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

