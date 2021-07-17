1,634 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $166.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

