$165.47 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $165.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $666.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.77 million to $668.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $676.84 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $681.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE BOH traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. 253,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,302. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,312. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $42,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

