17,757 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Exelixis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,174. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

