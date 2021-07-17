$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report $2.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,524. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

