20,000 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Acquired by MHR Fund Management LLC

MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Clarim Acquisition makes up about 0.0% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of CLRMU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

