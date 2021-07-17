$3.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $13.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 1,654,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,604. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $85.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.