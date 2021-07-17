$312.45 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce $312.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.20 million and the lowest is $309.41 million. Green Dot reported sales of $300.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, decreased their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $501,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 239,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,839. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

