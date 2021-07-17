$327.78 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report sales of $327.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.90 million and the highest is $329.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $232.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $20,292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $28,725,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

