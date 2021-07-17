3,556 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 67,319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 263,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the period.

NULG opened at $64.63 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13.

