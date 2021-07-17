$357.83 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report sales of $357.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.