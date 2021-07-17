$399.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $399.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.40 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 260,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.