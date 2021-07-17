$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

