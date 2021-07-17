$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. BCE reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $19.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.07 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $20.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BCE by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BCE by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

