$42.38 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $42.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.54 million. IMAX reported sales of $8.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 378.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $227.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $353.05 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.79. 1,216,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,076. The firm has a market cap of $996.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.