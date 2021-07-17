4,474 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KB opened at $45.30 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

