$463.06 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report sales of $463.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the highest is $467.00 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,113,350.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.56 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

