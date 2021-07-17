50,000 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Acquired by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKLZ shares. decreased their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Skillz stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.