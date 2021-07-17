55,000 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Acquired by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.06. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

