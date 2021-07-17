6,002 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $2,236,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,574 shares of company stock valued at $9,431,300. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

