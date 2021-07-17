6,045 Shares in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Purchased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Joint by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Joint by 3.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JYNT. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.80 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

